Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle has approved the payment of 2022 examination fees of 16,800 students for the National Examination Council (NECO) examination.

The executive secretary of the State Examination Board, Hajiya Zuwaira Abdu Gusau said a total of 16,800 students were to sit for this year’s NECO examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have already registered 16,800 candidates for NECO examination and settled their fees. His Excellency has also mandated the board to speed up negotiations for the release of previous results,” she said.

The board commended Matawalle for responding in good time to the plight of students.