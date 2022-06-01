Badaru Support Group South East chapter, that is rooting for the presidential aspiration of the Jigawa State governor, Badaru Abubakar, has advised APC delegates to use their votes wisely by voting for Badaru to emerge the presidential candidate of the party ahead of the 2023 general election.

A statement signed and made available to journalists by the group chairman, Mr Emeka Sylvester said, “We should no longer consider where a president comes from or the religion he practices as a yard stick for choosing who to lead the country.”

Mr Emeka Sylvester described Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar as a real unifier who tried very well in uniting the members of the party at the time of crisis.

Sylvester, while reiterating the group’s unalloyed loyalty to Badaru and his project said that the statement followed the members meeting to show solidarity and support to Governor Badaru Abubakar ahead of the 2023 polls.

He drew the attention of delegates to the APC special convention and urged them to vote for a detribalised leader like Governor Badaru Abubakar whose exemplary leadership is worthy of emulation by Nigerians.

Sylvester made a special appeal to critical party stakeholders especially in the APC to give credence to the presidential aspiration of Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar for a more united and prosperous Nigeria.