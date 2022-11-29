The Zamfara State Police Command has arrested a former Minister of State for Information and PDP senatorial candidate in the 2023 elections, Ikrah Aliyu Bilbis, and others, over alleged vandalism of campaign billboards belonging to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking to journalists in Gusau, Zamfara State capital city, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Aliyu Adamu Barmo, expressed concern over the arrest of PDP members over the visit of the former PDP governorship candidate, Dauda Lawan Dare, to the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barmo said the decision of the APC-led government to engage Police against the PDP chieftains was very wrong.

According to him, the visit of Dauda Lawan Dare to his home State was quite in line with his fundemental human rights.

Also, commenting on the matter, acting State chairman of the PDP, Mukhtar Lugga, condemned the arrest of the PDP members by the State government.

He stated that the PDP rally on Sunday was done with the approval of appropriate authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

When contacted, Zamfara State Police Command’s spokesman, SP Muhammad Shehu, refused to answer several calls and text messages sent to his known phone line.