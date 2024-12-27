Lagos-based real estate firm, Zularich Properties, has showered gifts and encomiums on realtors at the company’s 3rd year anniversary ceremony held on Saturday at Empressa Hotel and Spa, Sangotedo Lagos.

At the colourful ceremony, which included a raffle draw, various gifts, including cars, were given out to winners and outstanding realtors.

Zularich Properties Limited is a real estate investment and development company offering secure and profitable real estate investment opportunities. The company aims to create valued and affordable property investment opportunities to those seeking to grow through real estate investment.

Prominent guests at the company’s third year anniversary included Dr Oluwatosin Olajuyoye, CEO, Zylus group; Dr Hassan Ismail, CEO, Eystone Development Company; Abikoye Emmanuel Adekunle, President Billionaires Realtors Group (BRG); Pastor Geraldine Odia, Director of Operations (BRG); and Dr Laide Okubena, Portfolio Manager Zularich (BRG).

According to the CEO of Zularich Properties, Dr. Johnpaul Enemuoh, realtors, who sell houses, buildings, and land, are the engine room of the real estate industry, and deserve to be celebrated.

“Right from the beginning, we have set out to deliver excellence and value, and we have fulfilled our mandate so far. To our esteemed realtors and partners. we extend our heartfelt gratitude for being an integral part of our success in 2024,” Enemuoh remarked.

Partners and realtors present acknowledged that Zularich has had a remarkable year. In June 2024, the take-off of two new projects, Zularich Residences Phase One, at Sangotedo, and Sports City at Epe.

“Zularich’s growth has been phenomenal, and the company continues to contribute to the growth of the real estate sector in Lagos. That is why we are celebrating with them today,” said Hassan Ismail of Eystone Development.

According to Dr. Oluwatosin Olajuyoye of the Zylus group, Zularich’s growth is a testament to the continuous demand for real estate in Nigeria, despite the economic situation.

During the event, four realtors; Miracle Josiah, Lauretta Asemota, Adetoyese Damilare and Juliet Akuche were given brand new cars.

“I believe in the Zularich vision and i’ve supported the firm with the BRG brand from day one,” said Dr Emmanuel Abikoye of BRG.

“Here we are today, celebrating a great milestone for Zularich. It is one of the companies we are very proud of,” Abikoye added to a resounding ovation.