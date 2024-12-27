The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has issued a stern directive approving the disconnection of Exchange Telecommunications Limited (Exchange) from MTN Nigeria Communications Limited (MTN) due to the non-payment of interconnect charges.

NCC’s director of Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka, in a statement released on Friday, disclosed that Exchange’s failure to settle outstanding financial obligations prompted the action.

The Commission noted that Exchange had been duly notified of the application for disconnection and provided the opportunity to present its case. However, after a thorough review, the NCC determined that the telecom operator lacked sufficient justification for the unpaid charges.

“In accordance with Section 100 of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 and the 2012 Guidelines for Granting Approval to Disconnect Telecommunications Operators, the Commission has approved the disconnection of Exchange from MTN,” the statement read.

The disconnection is set to take effect in five days, after which MTN will no longer route voice and data traffic through Exchange. Instead, MTN will rely on alternative interconnection channels to ensure continuity of service for its customers.

This measure, according to the NCC, will remain in place until further notice or until Exchange settles its financial obligations.

Interconnect charges are a critical component of the telecommunications ecosystem, enabling operators to share networks and provide seamless communication services. The NCC’s action highlights its commitment to enforcing industry regulations and ensuring financial accountability among telecom operators.

Exchange Telecommunications was yet to issue an official response to the development as at press time.