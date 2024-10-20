Advertisement

Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has appointed Bulama Yerima as the new manager of the state-owned Dandal Kura Radio.

The appointment, which took effect on October 7, 2024, was announced in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Bukar Tijani.

In the letter, Tijani commended Yerima’s integrity, competence, dedication and hard work, adding that he was confident that Yerima would bring these qualities to bear on his new role.

Until his appointment, Yerima was director of news, Borno Radio Television Corporation (BRTV), Maiduguri”

Governor Zulum also re-appointed Prof. Bulama Kagu as executive chairman of the Borno State Universal Basic Education Board (BSUBEB) for the second term. The reappointment, which takes effect on October 18, 2024, was also announced by the Secretary to the State Government, Alh. Bukar Tijani.