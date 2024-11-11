Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has approved the rehabilitation of Uba General Hospital and the township road networks.

The governor also approved the rehabilitation of 8 primary schools in Uba town, including Uba Central Primary School, Mufa A Primary School, Kuma Primary School, Masil Primary School, Uba Marghi Primary School, Low-

Cost Primary School, Kwarghi Primary School and Mufa B Primary School.

Zulum announced the approval on Saturday at the Palace of the Emir of Uba, Alhaji Ali ibn Ismaila Mamza. Similarly, the governor announced the construction of a new palace complex to fit the emir’s status.

The governor said, “You have to undertake a complete rehabilitation, provide furniture and also ensure adequate teachers are deployed.”

Zulum was in the Southern part of Borno to assess the ongoing projects, coordinate policy implementations and approve the citing of additional works.

The governor visited Central Primary School, a newly constructed high Islamic school, the General Hospital in Uba and Government Day Secondary School, Uvu, where he assessed both the ongoing work and the level of the interventions required for rehabilitation to be carried out.

Zulum also directed the construction of a deep aquifer borehole for the High Islamic College, Uba.

Zulum was also at Uvu village in Askira-Uba Local Government, where he directed the construction of a new secondary school and the rehabilitation of the central primary school.

The Governor concluded his Saturday activities with a homage to the Emir of Askira, Alhaji Dr Albdullahi Mohammed Askirama II, and spent the night in Askira town.

Meanwhile, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum also directed the employment of 4 medical doctors for the General Hospital, Uba, to boost the workforce.

Zulum stated, “Liaise with the CMD to see how we can deploy up to 4 medical doctors while we decide whether to rehabilitate this one or construct a new general hospital.”

“Uba is a city. Doctors can come and stay, and we will give them remuneration. We must ensure enough medicine and consumables in this hospital,” Zulum said.