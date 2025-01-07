Borno State governor Babagana Zulum has assented to the 2025 Appropriation Bill of N615,857,950 billion passed by the Borno State House of Assembly, with an adjustment amounting to N31.1 billion.

Initially, the governor presented about N584.76 billion to the House on Monday, December 9th, 2024, tagged the ‘Budget of Recovery and Continuity’ to consolidate the state’s developmental strides.

The speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Hon Abdulkarim Lawan, presented the revised appropriation bill to the governor at the council chamber of the Government House in Maiduguri on Monday.

Addressing the gathering with Principal Officers of the House and all Executive members, Zulum charged heads of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) and members of the state executive council to comply strictly with the provisions of the appropriation bill while presenting their memos for approval.

The governor also commended the leadership and members of the Borno State House of Assembly for approving the budget on time.

“We have to commend the leadership of the House of Assembly. We also have to commend the maturity of the House led by our able Speaker, Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan.

“This is very important because all the developmental strides achieved could not have been possible without the full support and cooperation the government received from the legislature.

“This year is very important for me because I want to complete all the promises I made during 2023 electioneering campaigns”, Zulum said.

Earlier, the speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Hon. Lawan, commended the governor for the quality projects he has executed across the state in the last six years.

The speaker noted that the upward review of the appropriation bill was to capture some areas of critical significance to the people’s lives.

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum also chaired the first Executive Council Meeting, where he commended Deputy Governor Umar Kadafur, secretary to the state government Dr Bukar Tijjani, heads of MDAs, and the media for their professionalism and for supporting the present administration in uplifting the standard of living of Borno people.

In a related development, the governor announced the appointment of the commissioner of budget and economic planning, Dr Mustapha Mallumbe, as his deputy chief of staff, following the vacuum created as a result of the illness of the chief of staff, Professor Hussaini Marte, who is recuperating.