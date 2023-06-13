Zulum Flags Off Distribution Of 312 Tractors, Fertilizers

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum has commissioned 312 tractors for 2023 farming season noting that with the improved security situation in the state, more farmlands are expected to be put under cultivation.

The Governor also flagged off the distribution of 100 trucks of fertilizer amounting to 600 thousand bags for sale to farmers in the 27 Local Government areas of the State .

According to the governor, every Local government council will be given five tractors to undertake farming for free to the people who will only buy the diesel to be used as no charges will be metted to the beneficiary.

He said the fertilizer will be sold to farmers at 25% rebate while those to be given tractors on loan will pay 50% of the cost, adding that there are 312 wards in the state and each ward will be given one tractor and 100 bags of fertilizer.

Governor Zulum urged the farmers to use the tractors strictly for the purpose intended stressing that the Transition Council Chairmen will monitor the sales and distribution of the farm implements to ensure that they do not enter wrong hands.

He lamented on how tractors purchased and distributed to farmers were diverted and sold at the detriment of the rural farmers by unknown middlemen, politicians and government officials, while warning that anybody found wanting in selling or diverting the tractors or fertilizers will be dealt with accordingly without fear or favour.