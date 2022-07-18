A cheque of N5m in educational scholarship approved by Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has been presented to a private school for the benefit of Musa Sani, a 13-year-old talented Borno kid, who used mud to replicate the state’s first flyover around the Customs Round-about in Maiduguri.

The payment was made to Golden Olive Academy, Maiduguri, to cater for Musa’s education from primary four to completion of Senior Secondary School.

Musa was born into a less-privileged family living around Gwange area of Maiduguri, the State capital.

He was a primary three pupil at a Community school in Gwange.

Musa recently caught Zulum’s attention when he used mud to re-design a flyover that was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari in Maiduguri, back in December, 2021.

Governor Zulum was amazed by the kid’s brilliance. He met his family and offered to approve scholarship for him to harness his talents.

The governor directed the Borno State Education Trust Fund (ETF) to fund the boy’s education.

Chairperson of ETF, Prof. Hauwa Biu, presented a cheque of N5,029,000 with the fund already paid to a private school in which Musa is now schooling.

Prof. Biu thanked Governor Zulum for the offer and urged the boy to focus on his studies and make the governor proud.