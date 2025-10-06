Advertisement

Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has assured residents of the border town of Banki that robust security measures will be implemented to protect them from further attacks by Boko Haram insurgents.

Governor Zulum who was on a working visit to the town on Saturday was received by a large and enthusiastic crowd.

He commended the people for their courage and resilience in the face of a recent attack, urging them not to be disheartened.

“I purposely came to Banki to salute your courage; your act of bravery is really encouraging,” Governor Zulum stated.

Continuing, he said, “We should not allow a few bad elements to displace this town whose businesses and economic activities have been thriving.

“I want to assure you that the insurgents will not succeed, Insha’Allah. We will strengthen the security of this border town and will support our youth volunteers, hunters, and vigilantes to further fortify this area.”

As part of his ongoing post-conflict recovery programme, the governor also announced the planned resettlement of three communities, Kumshe, Tarmu’a and Bula Yobe in Bama local government area.

“Kumshe, Tarmu’a and Bula Yobe will be resettled. The people deserve a dignified life and we are committed to delivering it,” he affirmed.

Governor Zulum also confirmed that the rehabilitation of Bankiroad has commenced, with 30 trucks already deployed to repair the dilapidated route.

He called on the people, particularly the youths, to actively participate in the ongoing voter registration exercise for the betterment of the society.

Similarly, Governor Babagana Zulum also addressed traders at the Banki Market where he urged them to be vigilant and cooperate with security agencies for sustainable peace in the area.