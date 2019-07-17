NEWS
Senate Confirms Tanko Muhammad As Substantive CJN
The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Justice Tanko Muhammad as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).
President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan announced the confirmation on Wednesday at the plenary few minutes after Muhammad was screened by the lawmakers.
Details later…
