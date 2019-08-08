NEWS
Kwara Donates Land For Fire Service School, Regional Office
Kwara state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has agreed to allocate land for the establishment of the proposed Federal Fire Training School and regional office for the north central to be sighted in Ilorin, the state capital.
AbdulRazaq also said additional fire service stations would be established in the northern senatorial district to complement the ones in Ilorin, in the central, and those in Omu Aran and Offa in the south.
The governor announced these on Tuesday when the Comptroller General of the Federal Fire Service Dr Liman Ibrahim paid a courtesy visit on him as part of the ongoing 10th national council on fire hosted by the Kwara State Government.
AbdulRazaq said the government would also embark on capacity building for officers of the state fire service as a corollary to the ongoing renovation of the Fire Service Station on Unity Road in Ilorin being done by his administration.
Ibrahim, for his part, thanked the governor for hosting the national council on fire as well as the ongoing renovation of the fire station.
He had earlier urged the Governor to establish new fire stations in other senatorial districts of the state to curtail any fire outbreak in the state.
MOST READ
‘Courts Grant Ex-Parte Orders To Preserve Subject Matters’
‘NHRC Collaborating With Amnesty International To Destabilise Nigeria’
Nigeria Not Ripe For State Police – Akingbolu
Ondo Communities Petition IGP, Accuse Governor Of Bias
AfCFTA: Lawyers Urge To Embrace New Trends In Technology
Govs Pledge To Lift Nigerians Out Of Poverty
Gonclaves Emerges ECONEC President
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS20 hours ago
Jose Foundation Commends PMB Over Choice Of Ogah As Minister
- WORLD16 hours ago
Ancient Parrot Half The Size Of Humans Discovered
- OPINION22 hours ago
Edo Assembly Conundrum: Lessons To Learn From Bauchi Lawmakers
- LAW14 hours ago
Infidelity: I Regret Allowing My Wife Go Into Politics, Man Laments In Court
- BUSINESS19 hours ago
CBN Injects $210m Into Forex Market
- METRO19 hours ago
Abuja Pastor Cries Out Over Missing Wife, 4 Children
- FOOTBALL18 hours ago
D.C. United Set For Talks With Mesut Ozil
- FEATURES14 hours ago
X-Raying The Need For National Livestock Devt Plan