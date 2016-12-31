Former Environment Minister, John Odey Loses Elder Sister

Mrs Helen Eneyi Odey, elder sister of the former minister of environment, Chief John Ogar Odey, has passed on. She is aged 58.

Mrs Helen, who is popularly called ‘Aunty Helen’ by both old and young died in the early hours of Saturday in a Teaching Hospital in Calabar, the Cross River State capital after a brief illness.

Chief Odey, who broke the new in a message, said, “Thank God we have seen the last day in 2016. Unfortunately, my elder sister, Helen, who was sick could not cross over.

“She passed on to eternal glory this morning in the teaching hospital in Calabar by 3.30am. Please join me to pray for the repose of her soul.”

The late Helen is a trained nurse, an educationist, community mobiliser and a lover of God, who have dedicated her life towards the betterment of the lives of others around her.

Until her demise, she was a nurse with the Model Secondary School, Okpoma, Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State.

She is survived by a daughter and two sons. Her last son is currently an assistant lecturer in University of Calabar. Also left behind are sisters and brothers, cousins, nephews, nieces and great notable and respected family.