One person has been injured and three others were missing after police foiled Boko Haram terrorists attack in Malari, Konduga local government area of Borno State on Sunday.

A statement issued to journalists on Monday in Maiduguri by the Borno State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Nahum Kenneth Daso, said the State Police Command, in its continuous efforts to restore peace and security, has through its Crack Squad demonstrated utmost vigilance and swift operational response by successfully foiling an attempted attack by suspected insurgents in the Malari, Konduga LGA.

The PPRO said, “On 30th November 2025, at about 1200hrs, operatives stationed at Malari Forward Operating Base (FOB) sighted about fifteen (15) armed men on motorcycles advancing toward the community. The officers immediately engaged the suspects, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

“During the encounter, a 15 year old male resident sustained a gunshot injury and has been evacuated to the General Hospital Maiduguri, where he is currently receiving medical treatment. Additionally, three adult male residents, aged 35, 45, and 50, were reported missing following the incident.”

He said a combined team comprising the Police, Military, and members of the CJTF/Hunters has commenced an intensive search and rescue operation aimed at locating the missing persons and securing the area, adding that normalcy has since been restored, and that further updates will be communicated in due course.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Borno State Command, CP Naziru Abdulmajid, assured members of the public of the Command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents.

He further reaffirmed that the Command will continue to collaborate closely with relevant security agencies and community members to strengthen actionable intelligence and provide timely assistance whenever required.

“The Command urges the public to remain calm, be vigilant, and continue to support security agencies with credible information,” he further stated.