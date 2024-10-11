Advertisement

A Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Prof. Chidozie Chukwujekwu, has declared that 10 per cent of Nigerians, which is estimated to be about 40 million persons, were suffering from mental ill-health.

Chukwujekwu made the declaration on Thursday while presenting a keynote speech at the celebration of the 2024 World Mental Health Day, in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The event, with the theme; ‘It is time to Prioritise Mental Health in the Workplace’, was organised jointly by 13 Rotary Clubs in the state, in partnership with the Department of Neuropsychiatric and Mental Health, University of Port Harcourt.

The psychiatrist, who spoke on the topic; ‘Mental Health Issues in the Workplace in the Present Day Nigeria: Types, Drivers and Recommendations’, said a negative work environment can affect someone’s mental health.

He said: “Of course, you know that a negative work environment can have a very terrible effect on your mental health and can actually have a heavy toll on your emotional health.

“WHO estimates that 10 per cent, that is one in every five Nigerians; just an estimate of 40 million persons are having mental illness. Some of prevalent mental illnesses we are having in our society are due to depression and anxiety as well as substance use disorders.”

In her welcome address, the Head, Neuropsychiatric and Mental Health Department, University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), Dr. Frances Adikwu, expressed the hope that the partnership with the Rotary Clubs will continue so that more awareness would be created about mental health.

Speaking to journalists after the event, Presidents of Rotary Club of Port Harcourt Skyways and Rotary Club of Oyigbo, Jude Akabudike and Jeffery Nweke, lauded the theme of the year’s World Mental Health Day.