As Nigeria celebrates Democracy Day on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, President Bola Tinubu delivered a stirring address commemorating 25 years of uninterrupted democracy. His speech not only celebrated the nation’s progress but also underscored the ongoing commitment to entrench democratic values and economic reforms.

Hereunder are 10 key takeaways from the President’s speech:

1. Remembering Democratic Heroes: Tinubu honoured the memory of democracy champions like MKO Abiola, Kudirat Abiola, and General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua.

2. Champions of Freedom: He recognised the pivotal roles played by activists, journalists, and media houses in the fight against military rule.

3. Beyond Elections, democracy is a lifestyle: Tinubu stressed that democracy encompasses more than just elections; it embodies principles like freedom of expression and peaceful transitions of power.

4. Defender of Rights: He pledged to safeguard the rights and liberties of Nigerian citizens, solidifying democracy as the country’s cornerstone.

5. Building Economic Strength: Tinubu acknowledged Nigeria’s economic challenges and highlighted ongoing reforms aimed at building a stronger economic base for future prosperity.

6. Fair Wages, Better Relations: He discussed negotiations with labour unions regarding a new national minimum wage and advocated for cooperation to resolve disputes.

7. Guiding with Integrity: Tinubu emphasised the necessity of reasoned discourse and principled compromises in democratic governance.

8. Embracing the Future: He urged Nigerians to embrace future challenges and work together for progress and prosperity.

9. Guardians of Tomorrow: Tinubu called on citizens to safeguard democracy for future generations, ending with a blessing for Nigeria and a wish for a Happy Democracy Day.

10. Ongoing Reforms: Tinubu expressed confidence that ongoing reforms will lead to a more robust economy, emphasising the importance of affordable democracy.