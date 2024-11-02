The Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has condemned the detention of malnourished minors who participated in the August #EndBadGovernance protests, describing it as “inhumane and unjust”.

The senator equally called on the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun to investigate the detention order granted by Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court.

Sen Akpoti-Uduaghan, in a statement issued by her Chief Press Secretary Saturday, Arogbonlo Israel, descibed detaining minors in correctional facility as wrong, noting that it violates their fundamental human rights.

The lawmaker further emphasised that children should be tried in a juvenile court with their identities protected and not displayed or published in Court.

The senator also urged the Controller of Prisons, Haliru Nababa to investigate the detention conditions of juveniles at the Kuje prisons, citing malnourishment and improper facilities.

She stressed that Kuje Medium Security Custodian Centre is not designed for detaining children and that juvenile correctional facilities should be used instead.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan appealed to the Federal Government to “temper justice with mercy” and release the detained minors, stating that they were likely used by unscrupulous adults to commit crimes.

She believes that the children should be in school, not in detention.

This development comes after 76 minors were arraigned in a Federal High Court in Abuja, sparking widespread concern over the treatment of protesters, particularly minors.