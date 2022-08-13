As part of efforts to address the security challenges in the country, 106 cadets of 69 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) yesterday concluded training in mechanised operations in Bauchi.

Speaking at closing ceremony at Victor Kure Armoured Range, the commandant, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf, said the week-long training which was tagged ‘Exercise Battle Crime’ was to expose them to various mechanised operations in tackling security challenges.

“The objective of the exercise is to expose the cadets to mechanised operations in order to prepare them for dealing with the current security threats,” he said.

He added that the exercise was a joint operation and a collaboration between the Armoured Corps, the Corps of Artillery as well as the Special Operations Command of the Nigerian Air Force.

Yusuf disclosed that before the training, the cadets were at the Nigerian Army School of Military Engineering, Makurdi, where they participated in assault river crossing operations across the River Benue and proceeded to the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre, Jos, Plateau State, where they went through the adventure phase of their training.

Yusuf commended the chief of army staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, for his resolve in making the training possible, saying, “All these couldn’t have been possible without the overwhelming support of the chief of army staff. All the tanks, the artillery guns that took part in this operation were courtesy of the COAS.

The commander, Armoured Corps, Maj. Gen. Suleiman Idris, said, “This is the first time that the NDA cadets would be coming to Bauchi state to have this kind of training exercise”.

Suleiman stated that due to threats and security challenges being experienced in the country, the Nigerian Army felt that this kind of training was extremely necessary.

“This is because when you are giving training to cadets that are going to become officers who will be leading men to war, it is ideal to expose them to this kind of situation,” he said.