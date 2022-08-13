The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate in Abia State, Prof Greg Ibe, has said the health sector in the state has collapsed.

Ibe stated this yesterday when he flagged-off the Prof Greg Ibe Medical and Surgical Outreach for 2022 for Abia North Senatorial District at Ohafia in Ohafia local government area of the state.

Represented by his running mate, Hon. Obinna Ichita, he said one of the manifestations of the situation was the de-accreditation of the state University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH), Aba.

“We’re also living witnesses that the government is owing the health workers several months of salary arrears even as the dilapidated health centres are nothing to write home about in every aspect,” he said.

Ibe, who argued that the programme was borne more out of his love and compassion for the people and not for personal benefits or political reasons, added that it was coincidental as well as timely and divine.

“In all honesty, we cannot allow our people to suffer unnecessary ill-health or die because we’re approaching political campaign period. This is part of our idea to revolutionize the sector. We must change the conversation.

“We want our people, especially the aged among who are pensioners, the vulnerable, indigent and less privileged to have access to quality free medical attention. We want to put smiles on their faces,” he added.

Earlier, the head of the 50-member medical team which included 10 doctors in different areas of specialisation, Dr Ojum Ogwo, said the outreach would be extensive, assuring, “We’ll definitely attend to everyone here.”

According to the Abia North zonal chairman of the party, Hon Olugu Kalu, the outreach was a sign of good things to come in the state if the party comes to power and appealed for support for the candidates.

In his comments, the area chairman, Hon Kingshart Kalu, appreciated Ibe’s concern for the people, assuring the team of the members commitment to the success of the “timely and well thought-out outreach.”

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Weekend, Madam Orie Agwu, Miss Joy Orji, and Chief Ndukwe Amogu, a retired civil servant, expressed delight to the candidate and the medical team, adding that they had brought succour to them.