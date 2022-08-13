The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Katsina State says it has recorded a decline in its revenue generation due to persistent banditry in the state, especially along the Jibia border.

Speaking to journalists, the state area controller, Dalhatu Wada Chedi, said the rising spate of attacks from July to date along the Jibia area had affected their operations.

He said despite the security threats within the period, the command intercepted contraband goods worth N73,675,024,00 and assured of strengthening its effort against smugglers.

He said given the huge resources the government invested in farming, especially rice production, the smugglers would not be allowed to sabotage the effort by importing foreign rice.