The Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) said it has commenced the settlement of compensation claims to original inhabitants currently occupying the area earmarked for the development of Gwagwa district of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

Executive Secretary, FCDA, Engr. Shehu Hadi Ahmed, disclosed this while speaking at the flag-off ceremony for the issuance of the compensation cheques to affected members in the communities at the Authority’s conference hall in Garki Abuja.

Ahmed explained that the payment of the compensation to the natives was a major part of the measures to pave way for the commencement of work on the provision of engineering infrastructure to the first Land Swap District.

“We have commenced the payment of compensation for economic trees and crops concerning the acquisition of the land in Gwagwa District, meant for the development of infrastructure, through the land swap arrangement or initiative of the FCT Administration.

“This particular project is being handled by Messrs Gwagwa Concession, who upon the final review by the FCT Exco has been found to have complied with all the requirements under the FCT Administration’s private sector engagement through this land swap initiative and we are taking this as one of our pilot schemes.

“We hold this payment of compensation very prominent because the Hon. Minister has performed the flag-off of the land swap programme in the FCT and for various reasons, we have not been able to move on to the site because this payment of the compensation had taken some time to get all the profile ready,” he said.

The Director, Department of Resettlement and Compensation, Mrs. Perpetua Ohamah, who spoke on details of the compensation, said they have two cheques being presented to each person, that one is as agreed with the Chief, based on the value for every indigene that is going to lose his land.

“Then we have our valuation, which was done according to what is on the ground. That cheque is also coming differently. This is to make sure that the indigenous people are happy and satisfied because we want them to be happy so that they can cooperate with the government to achieve this objective.

“This is a very important programme for the government and the department is prepared to do anything it can to ensure the smooth running of the exercise and make the people happy,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of Gwagwa Concession Limited, Ishaku Batagarawa, Manager of Operations, commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the management of FCDA for the initiative to bring in the contribution of the private sector to the development of the federal capital city.