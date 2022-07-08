Twelve Lucky Africans on Instagram will stand the chance of visiting Dubai this September.

The all-expense paid trip powered by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism will see the lucky winners join four leading Nollywood actors during the tour.

The for “Dubai Girls” include Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Ufuoma Mcdermott, and Chioma Akpotha.

Each of the 12 winners get a round trip economy flight ticket from nearest airport with flights to Dubai, 5 nights accommodation, meals, entry permit, airport transfer, and Dubai girls treasure hunt tours.

Participants must be 30 years and above, must follow visitdubai.af on Instagram, leave a comment on the Dubai Girls video on the visitdubai.af post and must be a valid resident of an African country with a valid Passport with at least 6 months validity from September 2022.

Also, the 12 winner must reside in an African Country, must be eligible to be issued a UAE entry permit and must be vaccinated against Covid-19 in addition to other conditions as dictated by UAE travel regulations.