Parish priest of Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Eke-Olengbencho in Okpokwu local government area of Benue State. Rev. Fr. Peter Amodo, has been kidnapped.

In a statement issued by the diocesan chancellor, Rev. Fr. Joseph Aboyi Itodo, said the sad incident occurred on Tuesday at about 5pm.

According to Itodo, the cleric was kidnapped on Otukpo-Ugbokolo Road on his way to celebrate the Holy Mass at Okwungaga-Ugbokolo.

He said, “We write to notify you of the kidnap of Rev. Fr. Peter Amodu, a priest of the Holy Ghost congregation who is working in the Catholic Diocese of Otukpo in the evening of Tuesday.“

The statement quoted the bishop of the diocese, Most Rev. Michael Apochi as calling on all Christian faithful in the Catholic Diocese of Otukpo and beyond to earnestly pray for his quick and safe release.

„We commit our brother and those in the kidnappers’ den to the powerful intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary for their speedy and safe release from the hands of their abductors,“ he added

When contacted, the police public relations officer Catherine Anene said she was yet to get information on the incident.

However, the director of communication in the diocese, Rev. Fr. John Okpotu, said the kidnappers were yet to open discussion.