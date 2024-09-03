At least 12 people have died and more than 50 others have been rescued following the capsizing of a migrant boat in the English Channel, off the French coast near Pas-de-Calais.

The tragic incident, which occurred earlier on Tuesday, has prompted a large-scale search and rescue operations.

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin confirmed the grim toll, stating, “Terrible shipwreck in Pas-de-Calais, off Wimereux. The provisional toll stands at 12 dead, two missing, and several injured.” He added that emergency services are actively searching for those still missing and providing care to the victims.

The French coastguard reported that 53 people have been rescued from the waters, with a total of 65 people recovered, including the 12 who perished. Many of the survivors required urgent medical attention, and a medical post has been set up in Boulogne-sur-Mer to provide necessary treatment.

The tragic event is the deadliest disaster in the Channel this year, a route that remains one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

The BBC reported that the search and rescue efforts were ongoing as authorities continued to monitor the situation closely.

UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper described the disaster as a “horrifying and deeply tragic incident.” She expressed her gratitude to the French rescue teams, saying, “They undoubtedly saved many lives, but sadly could not save everyone.”

Cooper further criticized the human smuggling operations responsible for such dangerous crossings, stating, “The gangs behind this appalling and callous trade in human lives have been cramming more and more people onto increasingly unseaworthy dinghies and sending them out into the Channel even in very poor weather. They do not care about anything but the profits they make, and that is why—as well as mourning the awful loss of life—the work to dismantle these dangerous and criminal smuggler gangs and to strengthen border security is so vital and must proceed apace.”

The disaster came amid a surge in attempted crossings this year, with over 20,000 people having tried to make the perilous journey from France to the UK. The ongoing rescue operation reflects the high stakes and dangers faced by migrants in search of a better life, as well as the challenges facing authorities in managing and preventing such tragedies.