The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and his fourth wife, Olori Folashade, have welcomed their first child together, a boy.

The joyous news was shared by the monarch on social media on Tuesday.

Accompanying a photo of himself and the new mother, the Ooni expressed his gratitude, writing, “To God be the glory, great things He has done.”

He said, “Hearty congratulations to the entire House of Oduduwa and Olori Folashade, who today birthed a Prince from the mother side of Ooni Adagba Royal Compound of Lafogido Ruling House and father side of Ooni Agbedegbede Royal Compound of Giesi Ruling house combined to the Royal throne of Oduduwa.

“Mother and child are doing well to the glory of God Almighty and in line with the spirits of our ancestors. #Otisese.”