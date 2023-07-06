Dollar Videos: Shun Kano Anti-Graft Agency, APC Tells Ganduje 

The Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has told the immediate-past governor of the State, Dr. AAbdullahi Umar Ganduje, not to honour the invitation extended to him by the State’s Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) over the alleged dollar videos saga.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the State chairman and secretary of the party, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas and Alhaji Zakari Sarina, respectively.

The party said it has realised that the reenactment of the politically motivated issue of the Dollar videos by the ruling New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), which is before a court of law, was part of a sinister ploy to dent the image of the former governor.

It noted that similar scenario was played out to scuttle the former governor’s chance of securing reelection ticket for the party’s gubernatorial election in 2019.

The statement added that this time, the detractors were engaged in the campaign of calumny to draw a wedge between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Ganduje, whom they described as one of the president’s strongest allies in the North.

The Kano APC stated that while Ganduje’s contributions to the Tinubu political project right from the conduct of the primary election, was widely appreciated, his relationship with the President remains cordial.