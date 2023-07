Mota-Engil has evacuated equipment worth $200m for the construction of $2billion Kano-Maradi Rail line from the Port and Cargo Terminals in Lagos.

The construction equipment which berthed in Lagos during the week was being added to Mota-Engil’s already impressive inventory.

Some of the equipment are:

Wheel loaders; backhoe Loaders; Crawler Excavators; crawler Excavators; medium lift