Worried by the devastating effect of perennial flooding which killed over 135 people this year in the state, Jigawa State Government has engaged experts from Netherlands to help it in finding lasting solution to the problem.

Speaking during a power point presentation on various techniques that can be employed or adopted as a lasting solution to the problem, Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of the state has charged the experts to work in collaboration with state technical team in assessing the situation.

Governor Badaru explained that, they hired the team of experts and professional consultants on flooding management aimed at bringing an end to the perennial disaster which clamed lives and properties every year in the state

“Please, we want you to come up with projects that are affordable and sustainable to the state,” he added.

The governor told the team to also see how the flooding water could be harvested and used for irrigation to strengthen food security and eradicate poverty in the state.

He charged the state technical team to make sure they provide all the required information including the history of the area to the experts for effective assessment and solution.

Governor Badaru added that, beside Hadejia river area the experts were also expected to visit other flood prone areas in the state.

In his presentation, one of the Netherland experts Mr Frick Okunde, highlighted different technologies their company used in managing flood at different countries in the world.

Frick promised to offer Jigawa State the best techniques in flood management which could save as a lasting solution to the decades’ problems.

