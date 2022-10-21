The devastating flood in Bayelsa State has hit the Otuoke community in Ogbia Local Government area of the state, causing homes, churches and farm lands to be submerged.

A visit to the community yesterday through a private canoe service showed that over 80 per cent of the community had been covered by the flood including the home of the former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.

Jonathan’s compound, which is located close to the Otuoke Bridge, was also submerged during the 2012 flood disaster while he was in office.

Also affected are the permanent campus of the Federal University, Otuoke, the Anglican Church attended by the former First Family, the community’s health centre and the Federal Medical Centre used by the medical students of the institution.

