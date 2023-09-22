North East Elders for Restoration have hailed ongoing military clearance operations across the country, saying that is why they supported the appointment of General Christopher Gwabin Musa as Chief of Defence Staff.

The group said that they knew that with his appointment as CDS, Nigeria was going to witness improved security, going by his sterling performance as the Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai.

The elders in the press release on Thursday, signed by the president, Mallam Bello Katagum and secretary, Alhaji Sani Sanusi said that General Musa’s tenure as the Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai witnessed improved security in the region.

They said further that during his tenure, people in the region began to return to their various means of livelihood as a result of intense military operations against terrorists.

The group said, “During his tenure as the Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, we also witnessed a large number of terrorists and their family members surrendering to troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“We are therefore not surprised that he has begun to replicate these attributes as the Chief of Defence Staff.

“No matter the noise we see from the terrorists and bandits, we are rest assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is in good hands. Very soon, Nigerians will begin to rejoice over the enemies who don’t want us to leave in peace.

“During his time as the Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Gen. Musa was thorough, didn’t side with any religion and gave the terrorists a hard time.

“We therefore commend what he is doing now, especially promoting synergy which is giving the AFN positive massive results across the country.

“We urge Nigerians to continue to support the Armed Forces of Nigeria. Their sacrifices for peace and stability must not be in vain. We have total confidence in the present leadership under Gen. C. G. Musa that they will deliver,” the elders added.