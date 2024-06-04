A total of 176 Boko Haram insurgents have surrendered, while 57 others suspected to be involved in terrorist activities in the Lake Chad region have also been apprehended, the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has announced.

The Force Commander, MNJTF “Operation Lake Sanity II,” Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali disclosed this on Tuesday during a press conference held at Officers Mess of Theater Command, JTF Operation Hadin Kai at the Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri.

Maj.-Gen. Ali said the Force had commenced major operation to sanitise the Lake Chad area of remnants of terrorists and recorded substantial achievements on April 23, 2023.

The Force Commander also added that the operation involved troops from Cameroon, Chad, and Niger Republics which has cleared key terrorist strongholds in the Lake Chad area including Doron Naira, Zanari, and Bagadaza.

“In a major breakthrough in the fight against terrorism, the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has achieved significant success in the Lake Chad region, dealing decisively with the terrorist groups operating in the Areas of Responsibility including Cameroon, Chad and Nigeria in the past one month.

“Additionally, a significant cache of armaments, including 796 rounds of ammunition, one PKM machine gun, five AK-47 rifles, two motorcycles, and eight magazines, have been recovered.

“In the past month, our dedicated troops have been relentless in their efforts, recently clearing some locations such as Doron Naira, Zanari, Bagadaza, and other key terrorist strongholds in Lake Chad area.

“It is essential to acknowledge the sacrifices made during this phase; although, regrettably, we have recorded 6 casualties among the multinational troops since the operation began,” Gen Ali said.

He further added that the air interdictions conducted by national Air Forces from Chad, Nigeria, and Cameroon have also been highly effective, destroying crucial terrorist logistic bases and staging areas, particularly around Tumbum Fulani and other key locations.

The Force Commander expressed condolences for the six casualties among the multinational troops and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

He acknowledged the support of national operations from Cameroon, Nigeria, and Niger Republic, which have been instrumental in the success of “Operation Lake Sanity II”.

General Ali further said that over 140 Boko Haram terrorists have been neutralised during the air strikes, and a significant amount of terrorist platforms and materiel have been destroyed, severely crippling their operational capabilities.

He assured that the MNJTF remained committed to its mandate of creating a safe and secure environment in the Lake Chad areas affected by Boko Haram and other terrorist groups as the operation continues with the aim of restoring peace and stability to the region.

“This significant achievement is a testament to the dedication and commitment of the multinational troops and a major step forward in the fight against terrorism in the Lake Chad region,” he said.