Policemen have attacked and dislodged bandits, who kidnapped four victims at their hideout at Dadu Hills, Kuje, Abuja.

The operatives, who took the fight to the bandits’ enclave with the help of the vigilante members, also rescued the four victims but lost one personnel in the process.

The FCT command police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, said, “Following the receipt of actionable intelligence about the movement of suspected bandits holding some persons hostage, the police command in a concerted effort with the Destiny Hunters stormed Dadu Hills via Chukwuku in Kuje Area Council of Abuja, dislodged the bandits and destroyed the hideout as well as rescued four victims.

“The operation which commenced at about 06:00hrs of 31st of May 2022 recorded the rescue of Mustahudeen Sani, Felix Vaa and Adamu Isa all males who were reportedly kidnapped between the 23rd and 25th May, 2022 at Kiyi and Abdulsalam Uzugiz who was kidnapped at Angwan Gade Extension of Kuje Area Council of the nation’s capital.

“Unfortunately, the criminal elements upon sighting the gallant advancement of the team engaged them in a gun duel where a member of the Destiny Hunters paid the ultimate price . The miscreants retreated with various degrees of gunshot injuries owing to the superior firepower of the team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The police also said the victims were taken to the hospital for medical examination and subsequently reunited with their families.

Meanwhile, the FCT commissioner of police, while extending condolences to the family of the deceased, reassured residents of the command’s unflinching commitment to ridding the territory of crime and criminality.