19 Countries To Benefit From ECOWAS’ $338.7m Off-grid Electricity Access Project

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has signed a contract with TSC Global, an international African consultancy firm, for the execution of a Regional Off-grid Electricity Access Project (ROGEAP).

The $338.7million project is financed by the World Bank, the Clean Technology Fund (CTF) and the Dutch Cooperation (DGIS) while the ECOWAS Commission, the Regional Center for Renewable Energies and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE) and the West African Development Bank (BOAD) are responsible for implementation.

The CEO/President of TSC Global, Engr. Amara Sackor, said the project aimed to provide off-grid electricity access and affordability to both private and public sectors in 19 countries within the West African region.

Sackor, who spoke on the signing of

contract in Abuja, said with TSC Global/Intech-GOPA/AFC/BB&Co as “Project Fund Manager”, when completed, the project will reduce the regional power gap, assuring that it will be diligently executed in line with ECOWAS and World Bank guidelines.

He said the ROGEAP will, amongst other objectives, promote women empowerment and youth employment and urged these classes of people to seize the opportunities offered through technical training and grants to enhance their lives and contribute positively to regional development.

“The ROGEAP was designed with the objective of providing project countries with needed support to foster a sustainable and scalable off-grid electrification market to meet the electrification needs of unserved populations within the region.