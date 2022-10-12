Benue State Police Command has arrested two drug dealers and recovered 38 cartons of tramadol tablets.

The police public relations officer, Catherine Anene, who disclosed this in a statement explained that on the 9th of October 2022 at about 0930hrs the policemen on stop and search duty along Enugu-Otukpa Road intercepted a Hilux van driven by Obinna Nsofor and one other.

According to her, “On sighting the police patrol team, they abandoned the vehicle and took to their heels but they were chased and arrested by the police. On the spot search of the said vehicle led to the recovery of 38 cartons of tramadol tablets”

She said, “Investigation is ongoing to identify the source of these drugs and the expected destination.”

