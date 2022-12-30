Kebbi State governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has promised to work with the physically-challenged persons to improve their wellbeing.

Bagudu also pledged to write to other governors in his capacity as the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors’ Forum and the leaders of the disabled persons’ associations to improve on their wellbeing.

In his address at the National Da’awah/Conference of the Association of Deaf Muslims in Nigeria in Birnin Kebbi, Bagudu said disability was not a punishment from God, but a phase in life, adding that “these are people with abundant talents and abilities as such they needed much attention and assistance from both the well-to-do and the government.”

“I am happy that in spite of your challenges, you still feel confident and proud to be here and associate with us,” Bagudu said.