Two persons have been arraigned before a Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital for allegedly abducting a police inspector.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the defendants include one Lekan Osansan and Olubodun Oladimeji allegedly abducted Inspector Michael Aromeh in uniform alongside others before taking him to an unknown destination.

It however took a team of policemen before Inspector Michael Aromeh could be rescued.

Police Prosecutor, Martins Olowofeso, preferred three-count charge against the suspects.

The counts read: “That you Lekan Osansan ‘M’ and Olubodun Oladimeji “M’ on the 12th day of January in Akure Magisterial District did conspire together to commit felony to wit kidnapping of Inspector Aromeh Michael on the uniform from NTA junction to unknown destination and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 516 of the criminal code cap 37 voll laws of Ondo state of Nigeria 2006.

“That you Lekan Osansan ‘M’ and Olubodun Oladimeji on the same date, time, and place in the aforementioned magisterial district did kidnap Inspector Aromeh Michael to an unknown destination and were rescued by Asp yahaya Ondeku and five others and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 364 the criminal code cap 37 vol [1] laws of Ondo State Nigeria 2006.

“That you Lekan Osansan ‘M’ and Olubodun Oladimeji on the same date, time, and place in the aforementioned magisterial district did conduct yourself in a manner likely to cause the breach of peace by kidnaping Inspector Aromeh Michael to an unknown destination without his consent and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable Under Section 249 (D) of Criminal Code Cap37 Volume [1] Laws of Ondo State Nigeria 2006.”

When the charges were read, the suspects pleaded not guilty.

The Police Prosecutor prayed the court to grant the suspects bail on stringent conditions.

In his ruling, the Chief Magistrate R.A Olumilua granted bail to the accused persons in the sum of N1million and two sureties in like sum.

One of the sureties is required to be a Level 14 officer in the state civil service and the other who must be a clergyman or a recognised Chief.

The sureties are also asked to deposit N500,000 each to the court.

The court subsequently fixed March 5 for the hearing of the case.