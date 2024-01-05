The two abducted Afikpo natives in Afikpo North local government area of Ebonyi State who were kidnapped on New Year Day have regained their freedom after 42 hours in the kidnappers’ den.

The duo, one Mike and his sister, all based in the United States of America (USA) and London were released on Wednesday evening in an unknown location after the family paid an undisclosed ransom running into several millions of naira.

A source close to the family, who could not give details on what transpired before their release, said that they have been taken to a hospital for medical attention.

“At least they’ve come back alive and we thank everybody for their prayers,” he said.

The hoodlums had invaded Afikpo community on New Year Day and stormed the residence of the victims at Ndibe Beach Road where they abducted the victims while a lady was killed in the process.

Another resident was shot and currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Abakaliki, the state capital.

The kidnap gang numbering five were said to have trailed the victims who came in from US and London for the Yuletide holidays.

The hoodlums had called a member of the family shortly after whisking away their victims to an unknown destination and demanded for N50 million as ransom.

It was not immediately clear the exact amount paid as ransom, but an unconfirmed source said “the kidnappers collected quite a reasonable sum of money before releasing their victims.”

It would be recalled that one person was killed during the process which according to residents happened around 8:00pm along Ndibe Beach Road.

The gunmen were said to have trailed a convoy of cars entering the community and opened fire on the occupants. The convoy was said to be carrying some indigenes who returned from abroad led by one Mr Alazu.