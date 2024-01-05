Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, has given youths condition for accessing government funds, warning that his administration would not condone idleness from those waiting for freebies without patriotic commitment to making the system work.

Addressing the people drawn from Akwa Ibom North-East (Uyo Senatorial District), Eno urged the youths to imbibe the spirit of entrepreneurship as the major prerequisites for accessing support funds, stressing that inculcating the spirit of hard work and entrepreneurship are the essential preconditions to attract government’s support.

At the New Year get-together organised by the Akwa Ibom North-East Consultative Forum (AKNECF) held at their Ewet Housing Estate, Uyo office, the governor commended the youths for supporting his quest to become governor.

He expressed gratitude to the political stakeholders of the forum for having purchased his gubernatorial nomination form for the March 18, 2023 governorship election and taking steps to ensure his victory at the polls and reaffirmed his resolve to work towards delivering on the mandate they entrusted in him.