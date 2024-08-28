Two people have reportedly been killed and another person injured after a plane tyre exploded at an Atlanta airport on Tuesday in the United States.

According to media reports, the tyre of the plane exploded as it was being removed at the Delta Airlines operations facility at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The airport which is located in the southeastern part of US state of Georgia, is renowned as the busiest in the world.

The explosion led to the killing of two workers while another person was injured.

Delta Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation.

Sources identified those killed as an employee of the airline and a contractor, WSB-TV in Atlanta reported.

The news outlet also reported that the person injured was also an employee of the airline.

Flight information indicated that the aircraft arrived in Atlanta from Las Vegas on Sunday, according to WSB-TV.