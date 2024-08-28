The Nsukka Division of the Enugu State Command’s Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad has arrested a 30-year-old man, Nweke Chukwuemeka for slaughtering a four-year-old girl.

The suspect allegedly used a knife to slash the throat of the little girl while she was sleeping after smoking methamphetamine, a hard drug that is popularly called Mkpujurummiri, in the area.

Police disclosed that the incident happened in a compound on Orba Road in Nsukka local government area of the state.

A statement by the spokesman of the state’s police Command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, narrated that the operatives arrested the suspect after receiving a distress call on the murder.

Ndukwe disclosed that the suspect was alleged to have gruesomely murdered the female child, Zinachukwu Ugwu, in cold blood while she was sleeping.

Upon the arrival of the police at the scene of the incident, Ndukwe said the lifeless body of the child was taken to the hospital where she was confirmed dead and was subsequently deposited in the mortuary.

“Additionally, the knife used by the suspect to commit the crime, quantities of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, and an object suspected to be a charm were recovered from him.

“A preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect hails from Umuagu-Ozalla in Nkanu West Local Government Area, but resides in the said compound with the child’s parents and others.

“He initially attempted to attack other neighbours who resisted him and escaped, before going into the victim’s apartment, where he saw the helpless child sleeping, and used the knife to cut through her throat.

“This was after the mother of the child had run out to take the other of her children to safety before coming back for the victim,” Ndukwe added.

He further explained that the suspect has confessed to the crime, “claiming that he acted alone but under the influence of Indian hemp, methamphetamine (locally known as “Mkpuru-mmiri”), and Action Bitters alcoholic drink he consumed earlier. “

According to the police, the suspect also “confessed to being a member of the Vikings Confraternity and that in 2022, while residing in Jos, Plateau State, he was involved in a cult clash during which he murdered a male member of the rival cult group.”

The police image maker said the suspect will be arraigned and prosecuted once investigations are concluded.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu described the act as barbaric and unthinkable.

He condoles the victim’s parents, siblings, and friends while assuring that everything possible will be done to secure justice for the innocent child.

Hence, the CP has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State’s Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to ensure that ongoing investigations are concluded, and the case prosecuted within record time.

CP Uzuegbu further urged the citizens, as much as possible, to be conversant with the behavioural patterns of their neighbours to avert senseless incidents of this nature.