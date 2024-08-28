No fewer than 16 persons have been burnt to death in a ghastly motor accident on the Ore-Ondo highway in Ondo State on Monday night.

The accident, which occurred at Ajue community on the highway, involved two vehicles, a Toyota Hiace bus and a truck.

A source told LEADERSHIP that 16 persons were burnt beyond recognition and three others sustained serious injuries while two escaped unhurt.

According to the source, the cause of the accident was a head-on collision by the two vehicles occasioned by alleged over-speeding and wrongful overtaking.

Confirming the incident, the State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ibitoye Samuel, said the accident happened at 8pm on Monday night while the rescue operation ended at 11pm.

According to Ibitoye, investigations into what led to the accident have not been concluded.

He said a preliminary investigation indicated over-speeding and wrongful overtaking.

The FRSC Commander, however, urged motorists to drive carefully, while noting defensive techniques and not to claim right.

He identified over-speeding as a major cause of accident on Nigerian roads.