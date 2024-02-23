Bauchi State government has reassured the management of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) of its continued support and cooperation towards the realisation of common goals and attainment of educational excellence.

Governor Bala Mohammed who gave the assurance yesterday, noted with delight that the ATBU can boost of two campuses, Yelwa Satellite and Gubi Main campus where various courses are being run.

He observed that the provision of infrastructural facilities are testimonies of the commitment of the university to ensure conducive environment for teaching and learning, saying “I understand that the classrooms, laboratories and office blocks were constructed by TETFund, and I commend the fund for its relentless efforts to tertiary educational institutions”.

Represented by his deputy, Mohammed Auwal Jatau, Governor Bala Mohammed noted that ATBU Bauchi has lived up to expectations by prudently deploying its resources to infrastructural development and pointed out that, his administration’s commitment to the educational sector has been unwavering as reflected in the various policies and programmes implemented in the sector.

Governor Mohammed who applauded the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) for its relentless support to tertiary institutions towards the attainment of academic excellence, said construction of classrooms and office blocks as well as other facilities would not only provide conducive working environment, but would also strike a balance between academic and administrative activities in the university.

He recalled that the university which started as a college of the Ahmadu Bello University in the early 1980s, has over the years grown to become a citadel of learning that can be favorably compared with even the first generation universities and added that, with the increase in the number of both academic and nonacademic staff in the university, the need arose for more offices to adequately accommodate them.

The vice chancellor of the university, Prof. Muhammad Ahmad Abdul’Azeez, had earlier in a welcome address, said that the event is for the commissioning of 19 different educational projects executed in the past five years to facilitate teaching and learning in the institution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abdul’Azeez enumerated some of the executed projects to include students’ hostels, staff offices, university clinic, lecture theatres, classrooms, library and the Varsity General School, among others.

Represented by DVC Academics, Prof. Sani Usman Kunya, the vice chancellor appreciated the federal government, specifically the Federal Ministry of Education, Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Central Bank of Nigeria, and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company for their invaluable contributions to the realisation of the projects.