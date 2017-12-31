NEWS
Bayelsa Federal Rep Member Gives Account Of Stewardship At NASS
Hon. Douye Diri, the member representing Yenagoa/Kolokuma/Opokuma federal constituency at the weekend met with the youths and elders of the constituency over issues of development of the state and the Niger Delta region, declaring that he has moved 8 motions and initiated three Bills for the good and benefit of the state and the region.
According to Hon. Douye Diri, though the Motions and the Bills moved by him on floor of the Federal House of Representatives have recieved acceptance and massive support, the main focus for. Him and other stakeholders is issue of the Niger Delta struggle for equity.
Hon. Douye Diri, who made this known on Friday in Yenagoa during a Town Hall meeting with youths and other members of his constituent, said he would continue to advocate for the repeal of the Land use Act so that the people of the oil producing communities could control their resources.
According to him, “I will continue to fight against Land use Act. My position is well known on this even on the floor of the National Assembly. The move to remove the Land Use Act from the constitution failed during the amendment process because we are minority.”
“Land belongs to individuals, families, local government and at best the state. Land cannot belong to Federal Government. Federal Government can only hold land because it belong to Bayelsa state. I will continue that fight, that Act must be repealed. That law is obnoxious. Land use Act is injustice to the people of the region. It is expropriating our resources in Niger Delta to other states”.
On the proposed move by the Federal Government to withdraw One Billion dollars from the Excess Crude Account to fund security battle against Boko Haram, Hon. Douye Diri said though the National Economic Council has approved the move, ” the Federal Government must give account of the monies.”
“The money was approved to fight Boko Haram in the North East and insecurity in other parts of the country.aid State Governors and members of the National Economic Council should be giving the benefit of the doubt for approving the one billion naira to fight insecurity.”
“Well, I am not against the Governors for approving the fund. But many of my colleagues in the National Assembly believe that fund is an illegal money. Because constitutionally, every money that comes into the account must be appropriated for before it can be spent.”
” But for issues of security, we must acknowledge the security bedeviling us. This bothers on national security. If one part of the country is sick, it means that everywhere is sick”, Diri stated.
Diri also threw his weight behind the call by the Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson on the Federal Government to deduct the One Billion dollars and share with Niger Delta States, ” I must join my Governor to call and reiterate the call that if you are taking that money and all the states are paying, we from oil producing states cannot pay double. After collecting what every state should pay they should deduct the derivation mode of 13 percent from that money and refund to the oil producing states”
“. So that we don’t feel cheated having paid as every other states and then you also collect our 13 percent to be paid there. It’s an injustice to the states in the Niger Delta
NEWS
President Buhari Broadcasts To The Nation January 1, 2018
On the occasion of the 2018 New Year, President Muhammadu Buhari will make a national broadcast tomorrow, January 1, 2018 at 7 am.
Television and radio stations are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.
GARBA SHEHU
Senior Special Assistant to the President
(Media & Publicity)
BUSINESS
Alleged Sharp Practices: DPR Shutdown 23 Filling Stations In Benin
The Department of Petroleum Resources said it has sealed 23 filling stations in Edo State for alleged sharp practices since the fuel scarcity began.
This is just as the State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mr. Makinde Ayinla, said that the agency was collaborating with the DPR to check malpractices among the oil marketers.
Three of the stations were sealed on Friday for dispensing premium motor spirit above the official pump price of N145.
One of the erring stations, FU Alohan, located on Sapele road in Benin, was shutdown for selling a litre of petrol at N260.
The workers fled the premises when DPR officials, led by the State Operations Controller, Mr. Maynard Oriaifo, and the Head of Gas, Mr. Ogbe Godwin, arrived.
Asotime, located on Sapele road, and Faith in God on Upper Sakponba road were also sealed for dispensing at N234 and N250 per litre, respectively.
Oriaifo said that officials of the agency had been deployed to other parts of the state to monitor compliance with the directive of the Federal Government on the sale of PMS at the approved price.
He also warned that the erring independent marketers would face the consequences of their actions, if the seals were broken without authorisation.
“What we have observed today that the product has started coming and most of the marketers are selling at N145. We also observed that some stations, like Faith in God, were selling at N250.
“Immediately, they (workers) saw us, they ran away. So, we did not have any other choice than to seal the station. The essence of this is that it would serve as a deterrent to other marketers.”
Our correspondent, who monitored the sale of petrol on Friday, observed that many of the major marketers did not dispense the product as they claimed not to have any in stock.
But long queues were sighted at the NNPC mega filling station on Sapele road, where PMS was sold at N143.
A resident, Omo Osifo, who spoke to Leadership , decried the refusal of the fuel attendants to sell the product to him, using his generator.
“Have we done wrong to vote for the APC government. I saved to buy a cow from January to December and I brought my generator to buy fuel for me to freeze my cow. But the girl (fuel attendant) refused.
But the head of the station, who did not want to be mentioned, explained that some residents who bought PMS with their generators later sold the product in the black market.
But Oriaifo advised the residents that desist from panic buying, including the purchase of petrol with their generators.
He said, “We hopefully believe that, by tomorrow, the state will have enough products so that there would not be queues. They (residents) should stop panic buying.
“For safety reasons, they do not need to go the stations with their generators because fire could occur at any time.”
NEWS
UN issues red alert, warning for 2018
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued “a red alert’’ to the world” ahead of the year 2018.
Guterres said: “On New Year’s Day 2018, I am not issuing an appeal. I am issuing an alert – a red alert for our world.’’
The UN chief, in a new year message, expressed regret that in 2017, the world went in reverse to the appeal for peace.
He said that when he assumed office one year ago, he had appealed for 2017 to be a year for peace.
“Conflicts have deepened and new dangers have emerged. Global anxieties about nuclear weapons are the highest since the Cold War.
“Climate change is moving faster than we are. Inequalities are growing.
“We see horrific violations of human rights. Nationalism and xenophobia are on the rise”.
As the world begins 2018, the UN chief called for global unity.
Guterres added that he truly believed we could make our world more safe and secure.
“We can settle conflicts, overcome hatred and defend shared values. But we can only do that together,” he said.
The UN chief urged leaders everywhere to make this New Year’s resolution: “Narrow the gaps. Bridge the divides. Rebuild trust by bringing people together around common goals.”
Guterres, who assumed office on Jan. 1, 2017, stressed that in 2018, “unity is the path” adding, “our future depends on it”.
“I wish you peace and health in 2018. Thank you. Shokran. Xie Xie. Merci. Spasiba. Gracias. Obrigado,” the ninth UN chief concluded. (NAN)