Liverpool Halts Man City Hoodoo
Manchester City lost a Premier League game for the first time this season as Liverpool edged a thrilling encounter with the league leaders at Anfield.
The Reds scored three times in a rousing eight-minute spell in the second half, then clung on after City scored twice in the last six minutes.
The hosts, playing for the first time since Philippe Coutinho’s £142m move to Barcelona, went in front on nine minutes as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain drilled home from just outside the penalty area, but Leroy Sane levelled just before half-time.
The game turned back Liverpool’s way on 59 minutes as Roberto Firmino produced an exquisite chip over Ederson after outmuscling John Stones.
Two minutes later Sadio Mane fired into the top corner, then Mohamed Salah took advantage of a rare error from Ederson to lift the ball into the unguarded net from 40 yards.
Substitute Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan scored late goals for City, but could not prevent Pep Guardiola’s side from falling to their first league defeat since April.
From the start, Klopp looked to win the game through typically all-in tactics, to go with an all-in personnel decision. Liverpool were offering the kind of play the German would idealise, especially against a possession side, by pinning City right back with rigorously targeted pressing. It wasn’t just the pace of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane that was disrupting the leaders playing out from the back, but also the threat of it. It said a lot when the normally-so-assured Ederson opted to hit the ball long for kick-outs, rather than risk spreading out to very withdrawn full-backs who looked susceptible to being pounced upon.
City remain 15 points clear at the top, though second-placed Manchester United have a game in hand – against Stoke on Monday. Liverpool are third – level on points with both United and fourth-placed Chelsea.
