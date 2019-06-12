OPINION
Need For Equality, Inclusiveness In Governance
By Zikeyi John
Current estimates put the Christian and Muslim population in Nigeria at almost par, though some estimates give a slight edge to Muslims in the country. While the north is predominantly Muslim, the south is predominantly Christian. Yet, these broad categories ignore significant populations of both faiths across both sections of the country.
For instance, the Middle Belt and parts of the North East have significant Christian populations, while the Southwest has significant Muslim population. The balance of the faiths has encouraged a balancing act in the choice of political leaders.
In the country’s history there have only been four heads of state/presidents who were Christians and seven Muslim heads of state/presidents. The Christian heads of state and presidents were General Aguiyi Ironsi, General Yakubu Gowon, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Dr Goodluck Jonathan. The Muslim leaders have been General Murtala Muhammed, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, General Ibrahim Babangida, General Sani Abacha, General Abdusalam Abubakar, President Umar Musa Yar’Adua and President Muhammadu Buhari. While all of the military heads of state came through coup d’états facilitated by their positions in the military, the political leaders have emerged through an unwritten understanding that power should rotate between the north and south and between Muslim and Christian to breed inclusiveness and cohesion. So far that principle has held at the national level. Given the ethnic and religious mix at the national level and in many states, there has been a deliberate attempt to balance the leadership between the two faiths such that there is a Christian deputy when a Muslim is president and vice versa. This assures most people that at the highest level of decision-making they are represented. This has been the practice over the years but at no time is it more necessary than now when the country is buffeted on all sides by conflicts and cries of partisanship. Yet, the signal from certain quarters raise fears and call us to vigilance.
Balancing the presidency and political offices are central to guaranteeing inclusion in Nigeria. The recently released 2019 Fragile States Index ranks Nigeria as the 14th most fragile state in the world, with a score of 98.5 out of a maximum 120 points, even much worse than Mali. Insecurity and marginalization of ethnic and religious groups have not helped. There are fears that more crises will come if equity takes a flight in the sharing of political offices.
–Zikeyi is the pastor of the Ultimate Power Ministry based in Abraka, Delta State.
MOST READ
Killings, Banditry Threat To Democracy –Jega, Ezekwesili
By Sunday Isuwa, Abuja If Nigerians continue to die in large numbers in the hands of bandits, militants, herders and...
Bakers Decry 90% Registration Fees Increment By NAFDAC
By Tarkaa David, Abuja Abuja Masters Bakers have bemoaned the 90 per cent increment on registration fees by the National...
Labour Protests At UAE Embassy, Demands Respect For African Migrant Workers
By Michael Oche, Abuja The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) as well as the National Trade Union Network on Migration,yesterday in...
June 12: Group Calls For Prayers, Warns Against Humanitarian Crisis
By ANDREW ESSIEN, Abuja A United States based organisation, Democratic Vanguard of Nigeria in Diaspora (DVND) has called for sincere...
Obaseki Calls For Deepening Of Democratic Values
By Patrick Ochoga, Benin City Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has tasked Nigerians to support government’s efforts at deepening...
Red Cross To Train Journalists On First Aid
BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA, Port Harcourt To prepare journalists for emergencies, the International Committee on Red Cross (ICRC), will train members...
Group Hails Southeast Senators, Reps Over Hitch-free Inauguration
By MOSES ORJIME, Abuja Foremost Southeast political group, Southeast for President 2023, has congratulated all Senators and House of Representatives...
MOST POPULAR
- EDUCATION13 hours ago
JAMB Approves Cut-Off Marks For 2019/2020 Admission
- NEWS12 hours ago
Why I Decided To Vie Against Omo-Agege – Ekweremadu
- NEWS18 hours ago
Ahmed Lawan Emerges Senate President Of 9th NASS
- COVER STORIES2 hours ago
JAMB Approves 160 Cut-off Mark For 2019/2020 Admission
- EDUCATION13 hours ago
JAMB Approves Cut-Off Marks For 2019/2020 Admission
- LAW14 hours ago
PMB, APC Urge Tribunal To Dismiss Atiku, PDP Petition
- NEWS12 hours ago
Lere LG Chair Dragged Before EFCC Over Funds Misappropriation
- NEWS12 hours ago
Femi Gbajabiamila, Ahmed Idris Emerges Speaker, Deputy