Gov Makinde Flays SERAP, APC Over Comments On Assets Declaration

As criticisms continue to trail his declaration of N48 billion assets, Oyo State governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde has berated the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and the All Progressives Congress APC for demanding probe into his source of income.

The governor who took a swipe at SERAP who on Monday called for investigation into his declared assets for purpose of transparency, pointed out that SERAP statement showed that neither the organisation nor its charges should be taken seriously.

The governor, through his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, affirmed that he was not going to listen to SERAP who he described as a non- serious organization.

He explained that what he has done by declaring his asset publicly is a personal commitment which even the constitution does not mandate.

SERAP had in a post on its Twitter handle, demanded to verify the assets declared by governor Makinde at the Code of conduct Bureau (CCB) which he made public on Monday.

Adisa also took a swipe at the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the party should be ashamed of making comments on public declaration of the Governor’s assets.

The spokesman further revealed that the opposition party did not have anything to say on the matter because it did not show example of probity, accountability and sincerity to the people of Oyo State.

He said, “I am surprised that somebody in the APC is not ashamed to make a comment on this matter.

“How shameful could this be for the leader of a party that has just left government not to understand the tenets of constitution and what it requires of his members who just finished serving the state?”