NEWS
Gov Makinde Flays SERAP, APC Over Comments On Assets Declaration
As criticisms continue to trail his declaration of N48 billion assets, Oyo State governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde has berated the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and the All Progressives Congress APC for demanding probe into his source of income.
The governor who took a swipe at SERAP who on Monday called for investigation into his declared assets for purpose of transparency, pointed out that SERAP statement showed that neither the organisation nor its charges should be taken seriously.
The governor, through his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, affirmed that he was not going to listen to SERAP who he described as a non- serious organization.
He explained that what he has done by declaring his asset publicly is a personal commitment which even the constitution does not mandate.
SERAP had in a post on its Twitter handle, demanded to verify the assets declared by governor Makinde at the Code of conduct Bureau (CCB) which he made public on Monday.
Adisa also took a swipe at the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the party should be ashamed of making comments on public declaration of the Governor’s assets.
The spokesman further revealed that the opposition party did not have anything to say on the matter because it did not show example of probity, accountability and sincerity to the people of Oyo State.
He said, “I am surprised that somebody in the APC is not ashamed to make a comment on this matter.
“How shameful could this be for the leader of a party that has just left government not to understand the tenets of constitution and what it requires of his members who just finished serving the state?”
MOST READ
FDI: Nigeria Deepens Economic, Trade Relations With China
In a bid to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the country, the Federal Government, has taken a step further...
Shendam Donate Plots of Land To Support Gov Ayade’s Agric Scheme
Former President, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Dr Asu Yakubu Shendam has donated 700 inheritance plots of land to...
2 In Police Net For Kidnapping 19-year-old Boy In Lagos
Operatives of State Criminal Bureau (CIB) and Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) of Lagos State Police Command said they have arrested...
PMB Approves New Official Portrait
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a new official portrait for display in all public offices, buildings and for other legitimate...
Gov Makinde Flays SERAP, APC Over Comments On Assets Declaration
As criticisms continue to trail his declaration of N48 billion assets, Oyo State governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde has berated the...
WHO, Partners To Eradicate TB In Nigeria
The World Health Organisation (WHO) and Stop TB Partnership, an NGO, have expressed the determination to collaborate with stakeholders to...
Be Good Ambassador Of Your Country, Gov Makinde Tells Intending Pilgrims
Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde has admonished 900 intending pilgrims from the state to Mecca, Saudi Arabia for the...
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
FG, Workers Head For Showdown Over New Minimum Wage
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
PMB Hits Back At Obasanjo, Says Criticisms Unpatriotic
-
CRIME18 hours ago
Forum Urges PMB To Take Action Over GOC, N600m Theft
-
NEWS9 hours ago
BREAKING: Reps Direct IGP, DSS To Shutdown Edo Assembly
-
EDITORIAL19 hours ago
Attacks On Police Stations
-
NEWS4 hours ago
PMB Approves New Official Portrait
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
W’Bank, AfDB Blacklist 15 Nigerian Companies, 9 Individuals
-
OPINION17 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (I)