EDUCATION
Zamfara Gov. Secures Admission For 200 Students Abroad
Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, says his administration has secured study opportunities for 200 students in various universities abroad.
The governor disclosed this in Gusau on Wednesday during a special media programme, where he discussed the state of his government.
Matawalle therefore directed all secondary school leavers with excellent West African Examination Council (WEAC) and National Examination Council (NECO) results, to submit their documents to the state scholarship board for screening.
The governor maintained that his administration would produce 500 medical doctors before the expiration of his four-year tenure.
He also assured that the government would promote youths development through education and agriculture, two major areas that can move the state forward.
According to the governor, other youths who were unable to continue with their education, would be engaged in various skills training to make them self reliant.
