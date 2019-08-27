Meeting Challenges Of Hunger, Malnutrition, Others With Biotech

In 2018, the United Nation’s State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World report disclosed that hunger grew year after year for three consecutive years and at the levels equivalent to the records a decade ago. Furthermore, the 2017 Global Report on Food Crises stated that hunger and malnutrition continued to rise with around 108 million individuals in 48 countries at risk or in severe food insecurity.

Experts in the food security sector believe biotech crops, developed with improved traits such as increased yield, more resistance to pests, improved nutrition, among others, are undeniably necessary to address these global challenges affecting the lives of so many families globally.

This was the crux of the discussion at the Science Café jointly organised by the International Service for the Acquisition of Agri-Biotech Applications (ISAAA), the Virus Resistant Cassava for Africa+ and the Nigerian chapter of the Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB) in Abuja where journalists, scientists and communication officers brainstormed on ways for effective communication of scientific innovations in the agricultural sector to promote food security.

In her opening remarks, ISAAA AfriCenter director, Dr Margaret Karembu, who is also the head of communications, VIRCA Plus, Kenya, said the objective of the Science Café was to share updates in the progress of research in GM crops and commercialisation in Nigeria and strategies and areas of partnership as well as synergize efforts for more impactful support towards successes of biotech projects.

She said the essence of the café was to establish linkages as well as strengthen networks between journalists and GM crop project teams for increased media coverage of crop biotechnology in a more balanced and accurate manner.

Karembu praised Nigeria’s progress in biotech crop development and adoption, noting that the country was leading in agricultural technology approvals enabled by an efficient bio safety system.

“The world is in a technological advancement trajectory, the green revolution that had taken the world by storm in the second half of the 20th century is quickly transitioning into gene revolution.

“We are now progressing into genome editing, a more precise and accurate technology to effectively develop more productive, highly nutritious and climate resilient crops for our rapidly increasing population,’’ she said.

In her presentation on ‘Why effective science communication matters’ the deputy vice chancellor, University of Embu, Mrs Eucharia Kenya, pointed out that the weak link between researchers and policy makers was a challenge to science communication.

The biotech professor said effective science communication helps researchers to give their work some meaning in the eyes of their stakeholders, stating that while information sharing equals to giving out, which is one way, communication on the other hand means getting through, which is two-way.

She identified the challenges of science communication as inability to simple technical research findings (jargon), scientists’ attitudes and mindsets – ivory tower mentality and inappropriate stakeholder identification, messaging and platforms.

Earlier in his remarks, the acting director-general of the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), Prof. Alex Akpa said Nigeria has recorded tremendous progress in the biotechnology sector, pointing out that the nation’s target was the commercialise biotech products and place it in the biotechnology map by 2019.

He further said the agency is currently working on biofertiliser, biopesticides, biofungicides, using microorganisms.

The program also saw the launch of the 2018 ISAAA Brief 54 report, a total of 70 countries adopted biotech crops through cultivation and importation in 2018, the 23rd year of continuous biotech crop adoption.

Also, a total of 26 countries with 21 developing and five industrialised countries planted 191.7 million hectares of biotech crops, adding 1.9 million hectares to the record of plantings in 2017.

The report said the Kingdom of Eswanti, former Swaziland, joined South Africa and Sudan in planting biotech crops in Africa, with commercial planting of insect resistant (IR) Bt cotton on an initial launch of 250 hectares.

This brought the number of African countries currently growing biotech crops to three.

Nigeria, Ethiopia, Kenya and Malawi granted approvals for planting biotech cotton as the proof that Africa is ready for biotech crop adoption.