BUSINESS
Lafarge Africa Re-launches Improved Cement Product
As part of its commitment to continuously drive excellence and innovation in the manufacturing industry, Lafarge Africa Plc has announced the relaunch of its newly improved Supaset cement product into the Nigerian market.
The new Supaset cement, now in horizontal bags, is the first cement formulation specifically positioned for block making. Supaset has continued to deliver superior performance to block makers and like other Lafarge Africa brands, consistent quality. The product is tailor-made to complement the efforts and promote the businesses of artisans, specifically block makers and other building construction workers.
Speaking at the relaunch event yesterday in Lagos, the CEO of Lafarge Africa, Mr. Michel Puchercos said, “The introduction of this improved formulation, Supaset is in line with the growth pillar of Lafarge Africa’s Strategy 2022, which aims to drive profitable growth and accelerate our performance in key areas.”
He stated that “Providing such a product for our customers is in keeping with our commitment to excellence. This is a remarkable moment.”
Puchercos further stated, for 60 years, Lafarge Africa has continued to lead technological advancement in the Nigerian manufacturing sector, saying that “Our global presence and Research Centre in Lyon, France provides a unique opportunity for us to deliver in line with best practices and create innovative products and solutions that deliver more value to our customers.”
According to him, the new Supaset is a solution to the long yearnings of our customers, especially block makers who have lost investments as a result of cement products that do not guarantee the strength needed for construction of buildings and other strong high concrete construction works.
Also speaking at the event, the commercial director of Lafarge Africa, Mr. Gbenga Onimowo acknowledged that the new product is in response to customer needs and in line with global industry standards.
